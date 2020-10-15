Mayfield (ribs) limited but expected to play vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was limited in practice Wednesday with sore ribs, but the third-year pro is expected to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield took a shot from Justin Houston last week in the Browns' 32-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

"He's sore today and we'll see how he is tomorrow," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday.

Mayfield told reporters Sunday that he'll be ready to play against the undefeated Steelers, adding that "Momma didn't raise no wuss."

Mayfield called last week's game his worst of this season. He threw two interceptions to go with two touchdown throws on 21 of 37 passing. His 247 yards passing were the most in five games so far.

Mayfield is 1-2 vs. the Steelers in his career with five TDs against two interceptions. He has yet to throw for 200 yards, completing 57 percent of his passes in those games.

Case Keenum is Cleveland's No. 2 quarterback.

The Browns are 4-1 for the first time since 1994 but have lost 16 consecutive games at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field.

--Field Level Media