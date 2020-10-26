Mayfield throws 5 TDs as Browns top Burrow, Bengals

Baker Mayfield shook off a dreadful start to complete a franchise-record 21 straight passes and toss five touchdowns as the Cleveland Browns survived a big effort from Joe Burrow to beat the Bengals 37-34 on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Mayfield didn't complete a throw (0-for-5 passing) in the first quarter. But the third-year quarterback finished 22 of 28 for 297 yards, and the five touchdown passes were a career high.

Mayfield's only incompletion after the string of 21 came on a spike to stop the clock with 16 seconds left and the Bengals leading 34-31. On the next snap, Mayfield found rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones down the right sideline for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown reception with 11 seconds left.

Myles Garrett had two sacks and set a franchise record with a sack in a sixth straight game. Rookie tight end Harrison Bryant caught two touchdowns, and Kareem Hunt had 102 yards from scrimmage and a score as the Browns (5-2) picked up a season sweep over the Bengals (1-5-1).

Rookie quarterback Burrow was sensational as he completed 35 of 47 for a career-high 406 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd had 11 catches for 101 yards and a score, and fellow flankers Tee Higgins (five catches, 71 yards, one touchdown) and A.J. Green (seven, 82 yards) tormented the Browns' secondary continuously.

Burrow flipped a 3-yard touchdown to Giovanni Bernard on fourth down with 1:06 remaining to move Cincinnati in front. But Mayfield had enough time to complete three passes and spike the ball before throwing the game-winner.

For a second straight game, Mayfield was picked off on his first pass of the day. Darius Phillips had the honor for the Bengals, and Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) was injured in trying to run Phillips down after the turnover. Beckham did not return.

Burrow scored on a 1-yard sneak three plays after the takeaway for a 7-0 lead.

Garrett's strip-sack on Burrow set up a 43-yard field goal by Cody Parkey to make it 7-3 with 1:21 left in the first quarter.

Mayfield hit Bryant with a pair of touchdowns, a 3-yarder that tied it at 10 in the first half, and a 6-yarder that made the score 17-17 in the third.

Burrow capped a stellar first half by threading an 11-yard touchdown to Boyd with 15 seconds left for a 17-10 lead at the break. Burrow was 20-of-25 passing for 234 yards and the score in the first half.

The Bengals went back up 20-17 with Randy Bullock's 23-yard field goal with 2:52 left in the third.

Mayfield's 16-yard touchdown to David Njoku gave the Browns a 24-20 lead early in the fourth, but Burrow answered with a 16-yarder touchdown to Higgins.

Mayfield's 18th straight completion was to a wide-open Hunt in the left flat for an 8-yard touchdown and a 31-27 Browns lead with 4:53 remaining.

