McCaffrey (quad) likely out again for Panthers

Carolina star running back Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to play this weekend against the Washington Football Team, Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday.

McCaffrey missed the past two games with a quad injury.

It's been a lost season for McCaffrey, who signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension following his 2019 All-Pro campaign. He missed six games with an ankle injury and two more with a shoulder injury and has appeared in only three games.

On the season, the 24-year-old has gained 374 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns.

Last season, McCaffrey became the third running back in league history to both run for at least 1,000 yards and gain 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. He finished with 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards to join Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) as members of the club.

McCaffrey recorded 116 catches in 2019, most ever by a running back. He set the previous mark of 107 in 2018.

He was one of four Panthers who didn't practice on Wednesday, joining defensive end Brian Burns (knee), tackle Russell Okung (calf) and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (hip).

--Field Level Media