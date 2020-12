WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that congressional lawmakers were still looking for a way to move talks on COVID-19 relief to agreement, a day after top Democrats rejected a new proposal from the Trump administration.

"We're still looking for a way forward," McConnell told reporters in the U.S. Capitol. (Reporting by David Morgan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)