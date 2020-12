WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday an agreement had been reached by congressional leaders of both parties on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

"More help is on the way," McConnell said on the Senate floor of the measure to provide assistance to address a number of coronavirus-related issues. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)