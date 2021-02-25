SEARCH
MEDIA-China plans over 40 space launches in 2021 - Global Times

25 Feb 2021

    SHANGHAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) -

    -- China plans to conduct more than 40 space launches in 2021 versus 39 launches carried out last year, state-backed newspaper Global Times reported, citing domestic rocket contractor China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC).

    -- CASC also said the construction of China's first space station is a top priority, and parts of the space station will be sent into space this year, according to the Global Times.

    -- Another seven commercial launches, open to market users who want to send micro-sized and small satellites into space, are also planned, the Global Times reported, citing CASC.

    -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

