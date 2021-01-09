Memphis C Jonas Valanciunas pulled at halftime for protocols

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas did not return for the second half of Friday's game against the visiting Brooklyn Nets due to health and safety protocols.

The announcement was made by the Grizzlies at halftime. However, Fox Sports South reported that it was not due to a positive COVID-19 result.

Valanciunas had eight points and four rebounds in the first half as the Grizzlies held a 62-47 lead at halftime. He was replaced by Gorgui Dieng, who did not play in the first half.

Valanciunas entered Friday with 10 straight double-doubles going back to last season and came into the game averaging 15 points and 11.4 rebounds.

