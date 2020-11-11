Merkel expects second wave of pandemic to be more severe than first

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The coronavirus crisis remains severe despite recently positive news such as the development of vaccine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding that the government would have to deal with the pandemic throughout the winter.

"As it was the case with the Spanish flu, we now also have to expect that the second wave will be more severe," Merkel said during a video conference with the government's council of economic advisers.

