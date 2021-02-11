Merkel says lockdown won't last a day longer than necessary

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus which have been extended until March 7 will not be maintained a day longer than necessary.

Speaking to the Bundestag lower house of parliament, she said she understood people's loneliness and frustration at having their freedoms curtailed but that restrictions were still needed due to the risk posed by new virus variants. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Madeline Chambers; editing by Thomas Seythal)