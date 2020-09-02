SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

MERKEL SAYS WE WILL CONSULT WITH OUR PARTNERS IN NATO AND DECIDE ON A REACTION

02 Sep 2020 / 23:35 H.

    MERKEL SAYS WE WILL CONSULT WITH OUR PARTNERS IN NATO AND DECIDE ON A REACTION

    Did you like this article?

    email blast