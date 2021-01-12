Merkel sees coronavirus lockdown until early April - Bild

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel has told lawmakers in her conservative party that she expects a lockdown in Germany to curb the spread of the coronavirus to last until the start of April, top-selling Bild daily cited participants as the meeting as saying.

"If we don't manage to stop this British virus, then we will have 10 times the number of cases by Easter. We need eight to 10 more weeks of tough measures," Bild quoted Merkel as saying. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Emma Thomasson)