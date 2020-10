BERLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Berlin on Tuesday, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

The meeting comes after Tsikhanouskaya met French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in Vilnius, the highest-profile Western leader to meet the exiled opposition leader. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Seythal)