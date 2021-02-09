Merkel wants German lockdown to continue until end February - sources

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Germany's coronavirus lockdown should continue until the end of February, Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers in her own conservative parliamentary group, participants in the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday.

Before talks between Merkel and Germany's 16 state premiers on Wednesday on the lockdown, the chancellor said primary schools, nurseries, hairdressers and retail would take priority in any easing and the aim was to avoid another lockdown. (Reporting by Andrea Rinke Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Riham Alkousaa)