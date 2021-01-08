Mets acquire Francisco Lindor in trade with Indians

The New York Mets acquired four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor in a blockbuster six-player trade with the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco is also headed to New York in exchange for shortstops Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, right-handed pitching prospect Josh Wolf and minor league outfielder Isaiah Greene.

"We're very excited about this and I think the two players coming from Cleveland are as well," Mets team president Sandy Alderson told media Thursday afternoon. "They've spent a lot of time in Cleveland and so there were mixed emotions, but I think they're excited about coming to New York. ...

"This deal has been in the works for a long time - we've been talking since way before the break, really since close to the beginning of the offseason, just staying in touch. But it did come to a head here in the last couple days, I'd say starting Monday. We're very excited to have the two players, very happy with the way the negotiations progressed and the work that our staff did to make this possible."

Landing Lindor represents the second offseason splash for new Mets owner Steve Cohen. New York signed catcher James McCann to a four-year, $40 million deal last month.

Lindor, who is set to become a free agent after the 2021 season, batted .258 with eight homers and 27 RBIs in 60 games last season. He is a career .285 hitter with 138 homers, 411 RBIs and 508 runs scored in 777 games since making his debut with the Indians in 2015.

The 27-year-old Lindor was tabbed as an All-Star in 2016-19 and has two Gold Gloves (2016, 2019) to his credit.

Carrasco, 33, was named to 2020 American League Comeback Player of the Year after returning to pitch after battling chronic myeloid leukemia. He posted a 3-4 record with a 2.91 ERA in 12 games last season with the Indians.

Carrasco posted an 88-73 record with a 3.77 ERA in 242 career appearances (195 starts) during his time with Cleveland.

Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti admitted that he was in tears while informing Lindor and Carrasco of the deal.

"These are people we care about, not just players, and guys that loved the organization and have great memories here," Antonetti said. "Trades like this are really tough. But it's the right thing to do."

Rosario, 25, batted .252 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 46 games last season with the Mets. He is a .268 hitter with 32 homers and 148 RBIs in 403 career games with New York.

Gimenez, 22, batted .263 with three homers and 12 RBIs during his rookie season with the Mets in 2020.

Wolf, 20, posted an 0-1 record with a 3.38 ERA in five appearances with the GCL Mets in 2019. He was the Mets' second-round pick in 2019.

Greene, 19, is a second-round compensation pick in 2020.

--Field Level Media