Mets' deGrom downplays back issue, aims to pitch opener

Two-time back-to-back National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom said Thursday that his back is feeling better and he plans on pitching the New York Mets' opener against the Atlanta Braves on July 24.

The New York ace left Tuesday's intrasquad game after one inning due to back tightness. A precautionary MRI exam displayed no damage.

"What was weird is it was just out of the blue," deGrom told reporters Thursday during a video conference call. "This was nothing like one pitch -- it just was something that didn't loosen up.

"I wasn't too worried because I didn't think it was serious. If that was a regular game, I wouldn't have said anything. But as far as it being a spring training game, or summer camp game, there was no reason to push through something and risk actually injuring myself."

Despite deGrom's insistence that he will be fine for Opening Day, Mets manager Luis Rojas didn't want to jump that conclusion.

"We're excited for the news that came out from the MRI obviously being clean, but this is a day-to-day approach that we're taking," Rojas told reporters. "We're all hopeful for a lot of things -- that Jake can throw, that Jake can go Opening Day, but right now it's a day-to-day approach that we're taking."

The 32-year-old deGrom isn't concerned. He is convinced the back tightness is a fluke situation.

"I think I must have just slept wrong, because when I threw (a bullpen session) Sunday, I felt like I could have pitched," he said.

Last season, deGrom led the National League with 255 strikeouts and posted an 11-8 record with a 2.43 ERA in 32 starts while winning his second consecutive Cy Young. He has thrown more than 200 innings in each of the past three seasons.

Overall, the three-time All-Star is 66-49 with a 2.62 ERA in 171 career starts over six seasons, all with the Mets.

--Field Level Media