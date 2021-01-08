Mets' Francisco Lindor deal boosts World Series odds

Francisco Lindor landed with the New York Mets and oddsmakers swiftly boosted the franchise's 2021 World Series odds.

Lindor, an All-Star shortstop with the Cleveland Indians, was traded to New York on Thursday.

PointsBet and DraftKings responded by moving the Mets from 18-1 to win the World Series down to 12-1. The Indians slid from 22-1 to 35-1 at DraftKings.

FanDuel kept the Indians at 17-1 on Thursday night, but an adjustment to that market was expected before the weekend.

PointsBet still listed Lindor at 20-1 to be American League MVP, but he's likely to appear on the NL lists soon.

At 12-1, the Mets are listed fourth in the National League for the 2021 World Series behind the Atlanta Braves (+1000), San Diego Padres (+900) and Los Angeles Dodgers (+450).

The Dodgers remain the favorites for the 2021 World Series at all three books.

The American League favorite is the New York Yankees at +550.

