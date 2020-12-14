Mets officially tab Porter as general manager

The New York Mets named Jared Porter as the team's 14th general manager in franchise history on Sunday.

Per the team, Porter agreed to a four-year contract and will report to club president Sandy Alderson.

"Jared has proven himself at every level and in every position he has held, earning respect from his peers throughout baseball," Alderson said. "He is deeply knowledgeable in all aspects of the game and has worked with several accomplished baseball executives. Jared is prepared for this next challenge."

Porter, 41, was most recently the Arizona Diamondbacks' senior vice president and assistant general manager under GM Mike Hazen. Porter also has experience in the front offices of the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox.

"I'd like to thank (owner) Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson for this incredible opportunity," Porter said. "I'm extremely grateful for the trust they've shown in me. I'm excited to join the community, get to work, and help build a collaborative and sustainable baseball operation and culture for the New York Mets."

The GM vacancy was created when the Mets fired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in November, shortly after Cohen became the team's new owner.

In two seasons with Van Wagenen as GM, the Mets were 112-110, including a 26-34 mark in 2020. New York has not made the playoffs since 2016.

