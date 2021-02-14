Mets P Seth Lugo (elbow) to miss start of season

New York Mets right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo will undergo surgery on his pitching elbow and will miss the start of the season, the team said Saturday.

An MRI exam revealed that Lugo has a loose body in his elbow, according to the team. The surgery is scheduled to be performed by Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek on Tuesday in Florida.

Lugo will be sidelined for at least six weeks before he can resume throwing and transition into a training program.

The team said Lugo informed the Mets' medical staff about inflammation in his elbow before the MRI was ordered. The loose body is the result of a bone spur that broke off at some point during his normal offseason training.

Lugo, 31, is entering his sixth season in the major leagues, all with the Mets. In 167 games (38 starts) his record is 25-19 with a 3.45 ERA and 12 saves. He has struck out 384 batters in 383 1/3 innings.

In the shortened 2020 season, he was 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA. He threw in 16 games (seven starts) and recorded three saves in 36 2/3 innings.

