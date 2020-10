MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday hailed figures showing the economy had bounced back 12% in the three months through September and said jobs lost to the coronavirus pandemic could be recovered by end of the first quarter in 2021.

"Everything indicates we're doing well," he said, speaking at a regular government news conference.