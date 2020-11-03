Mexican president says Rosa Icela Rodriguez accepts security post

MEXICO CITY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that Rosa Icela Rodriguez had accepted the post of security minister but that deputy security minister Ricardo Mejia would stand in for her as she recovers from a bout of coronavirus.

Lopez Obrador, who was speaking at a regular government news conference, said last week that he had decided to appoint Rodriguez to the post, making her the first woman in Mexico to head the key ministry. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)