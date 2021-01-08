SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

MEXICAN PRESIDENT SAYS UNTIL MARCH WE WILL BE GETTING 400,000-500,000 PFIZER VACCINES A WEEK

08 Jan 2021 / 22:23 H.

    MEXICAN PRESIDENT SAYS UNTIL MARCH WE WILL BE GETTING 400,000-500,000 PFIZER VACCINES A WEEK

    Did you like this article?

    email blast