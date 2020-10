MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he will offer Rosa Icela Rodriguez, a former journalist who is currently in charge of the country's ports, the post of security minister to replace the outgoing incumbent.

Lopez Obrador was speaking during a regular morning news conference.

Security minister Alfonso Durazo is stepping down to run for the governorship of the northern state of Sonora in 2021. (Reporting by Dave Graham, writing by Laura Gottesdiener)