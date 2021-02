MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mexico has been assigned doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing program this month, Mexico's foreign minister said on Twitter on Monday.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the shots were assigned to Mexico in February and March, without giving giving details. (Reporting by Dave Graham, writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)