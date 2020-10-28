SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

MEXICO CITY MAYOR SHEINBAUM SAYS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, SAYS FEELS WELL

28 Oct 2020 / 00:10 H.

    MEXICO CITY MAYOR SHEINBAUM SAYS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, SAYS FEELS WELL

    Did you like this article?

    email blast