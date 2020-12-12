SEARCH
MEXICO DEPUTY HEALTH MINISTER SAYS MEXICO'S HEALTH REGULATOR HAS APPROVED PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE

12 Dec 2020 / 09:06 H.

