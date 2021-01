MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,803 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, marking a record high since the pandemic began last year, as fatalities continue to tick up in the country with the world's fourth-highest death toll.

The additional fatalities bring the total number of deaths to 146,174, according to the government's official count. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)