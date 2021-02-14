SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

MEXICO FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS PFIZER VACCINE SHIPMENTS TO THE COUNTRY WILL RESUME ON TUESDAY

14 Feb 2021 / 21:19 H.

    MEXICO FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS PFIZER VACCINE SHIPMENTS TO THE COUNTRY WILL RESUME ON TUESDAY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast