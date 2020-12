MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 10,008 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 586 additional deaths on Saturday, health ministry data showed, bringing the official number of cases to 1,100,683 with a total death toll of 105,459.

Health officials have said the real number of both is likely to be significantly higher due to little testing. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia Editing by Nick Zieminski)