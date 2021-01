MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell says Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was still experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19.

Lopez Obrador had a headache and fever when he tested positive for the virus on Sunday, Lopez-Gatell said, has had no other symptoms and was "doing well." (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)