MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexican health authorities reported 4,683 confirmed new infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, pushing its tally to a total of 256,848, and 273 more deaths to a total of 30,639.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell has repeatedly said that the actual number of both infections and associated death is probably significantly higher. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Sharay Angulo; Editing by Kim Coghill)