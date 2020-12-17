Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Fashion & Beauty
Media & Marketing
Education News
Opinion
Another Take
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Images
More
Spotlight
Buzz
True Crimes
Going Viral
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
MEXICO'S CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES TO 115,769 -HEALTH MINISTRY
17 Dec 2020 / 09:08 H.
MEXICO'S CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES TO 115,769 -HEALTH MINISTRY
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
PRIME
Australia Nov jobs soar again in boost to economic recovery
PRIME
Ringgit opens flat against US dollar on lack of catalysts
PRIME
Bursa Malaysia opens higher but retreats thereafter
PRIME
Water supply in Sabak Bernam fully restored
PRIME
Vaccination to prevent disease infection, epidemic demanded by all religions
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
Mexico reports 10,297 new coronavirus cases, 670 more deaths
Reuters
17 Dec 2020 / 09:17
UPDATE 1-Chilean health regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
Reuters
17 Dec 2020 / 09:17
REFILE-UPDATE 3-Facebook accuses Apple of anticompetitive behavior over privacy changes
Reuters
17 Dec 2020 / 09:15
Boxing-Tszyu targets world title shot after Morgan demolition
Reuters
17 Dec 2020 / 09:13
GOING VIRAL
How Malaysians spent 2020 together on Twitter
Going Viral
14 Dec 2020 / 17:02
Man Bai released Kau Ilhamku 2020 to celebrate the iconic song’s 25th anniversary
Going Viral
10 Dec 2020 / 16:16
Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza listed in Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars for helping small businesses
Going Viral
09 Dec 2020 / 14:43
Park So Dam on the left
Parasite’s Park So Dam shares amusing encounter at airport after Oscars win
Going Viral
07 Dec 2020 / 15:51
LIVE FOOTBALL RESULTS