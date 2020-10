MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday that the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau informed him that general Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, ex-defense minister for former president Enrique Pena Nieto, has been detained at Los Angeles airport. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Diego Ore; editing by Richard Pullin)