SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

MEXICO'S FOREIGN MINISTER EBRARD SAYS CONVERSATION BETWEEN OBRADOR AND BIDEN WAS CORDIAL

20 Dec 2020 / 08:16 H.

    MEXICO'S FOREIGN MINISTER EBRARD SAYS CONVERSATION BETWEEN OBRADOR AND BIDEN WAS CORDIAL

    Did you like this article?

    email blast