Mexico's foreign minister says expects a rise in migration to the United States

MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said he expects migration to the United States to increase and added his government wants to convince Washington to change its approach to tackling the issue under a Biden administration.

Ebrard said Mexico's government will try to convince President-elect Joe Biden's incoming government to not only invest in Central America, but to favor investments with a short term impact on the causes of migration. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)