MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday.

Elias said Slim, 80, is doing "very well" and has been hospitalized so his health can be monitored during his treatment. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)