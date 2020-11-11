Mexico's top trade negotiator says returning to private sector

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mexican trade negotiator Jesus Seade, who helped seal the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal that replaced the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), said on Wednesday he was retiring from government to return to the private sector.

An expert on China, Seade worked with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to finalize USMCA and was Mexico's candidate to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO).

A veteran trade official who helped found the Geneva-based WTO in the early 1990s, Seade was speaking at a government news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)