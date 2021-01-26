SEARCH
Mexico's TV Azteca names Rafael Rodriguez as CEO

26 Jan 2021 / 07:49 H.

    MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexican media conglomerate TV Azteca, the world's second-largest content generator in Spanish, announced Rafael Rodriguez as its new CEO on Monday as part of a "renewal process," the firm announced in a statement.

    Rodriguez, a lawyer and graduate of Mexico's La Salle University, has 20 years of experience in Grupo Salinas, of which TV Azteca is a unit.

    Rodriguez previously served as a legal director for Grupo Salinas.

    (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; writing by Cassandra Garrison)

