By Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera

MEXICO CITY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeing "the beginning of the end" of the coronavirus pandemic with the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which should start arriving in the next few weeks and could continue coming for a year, the foreign ministry said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)