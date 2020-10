MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday that Mexico has an agreement with pharmaceutical company Pfizer for up to 34.4 million vaccines against COVID-19.

Ebrard also said that vaccines from different pharmaceutical companies would eventually cover more than 100 million Mexicans. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)