MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mexico will this Monday put in an order for COVID-19 vaccine doses from U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, which could arrive in roughly a week, Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado said.

"The request is being made today, and according to our contract, we could have it here in a period of something like five to eight days," Delgado told broadcaster Televisa. (Reporting by Raul Cortes; Editing by Dave Graham)