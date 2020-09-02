Mexico says to 'defend preferential access' of agricultural exports amid U.S. trade claims

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Tuesday said it will seek to "defend the preferential access of Mexican agricultural exports to the United States" after Washington asked for talks about the imports of perishable goods in a bid to protect U.S. farmers.

Mexico's economy ministry added in a statement that it "will seek to find mutually satisfactory solutions" to the concerns raised by the United States. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sandra Maler)