MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A senior Mexican official said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization does not recommend banning flights from the United Kingdom over a new variant of coronavirus when asked whether Mexico would suspend air travel from Britain.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Mexico's coronavirus czar, made his remarks when asked about possible flight bans during a regular government news conference. (Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)