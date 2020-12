MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mexico has signed an agreement with Pfizer to acquire 34.4 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, the country's health ministry announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

The health ministry said it expects to receive 250,000 doses in the month of December and will prioritize vaccinating health care workers. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez, writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)