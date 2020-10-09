SEARCH
MIDEA SAYS IT HAS BOUGHT BACK COMPANY SHARES WORTH 1.8 BLN YUAN AS OF SEPT 30

09 Oct 2020 / 19:27 H.

    MIDEA SAYS IT HAS BOUGHT BACK COMPANY SHARES WORTH 1.8 BLN YUAN AS OF SEPT 30

