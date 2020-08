PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The resumption of peace negotiations remain a priority to reach a just solution in the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday.

Macron said he had spoken with Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority. "I told him of my determination to work for peace in the Middle East," Macron said.

