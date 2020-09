COPENHAGEN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Maersk Tankers said on Friday the 27 migrants that were stuck onboard the Maersk Etienne tanker for more than a month have safely disembarked to a ship operated by the NGO Mediterranea.

The tanker's crew rescued the migrants, including a pregnant woman, on Aug. 4 near Malta from a wooden dinghy that had been at sea for days and sank immediately after the rescue operation. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Catherine Evans)