Minnesota Wild dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

The Minnesota Wild reported five additional positive COVID-19 tests within the organization on Wednesday, and the team's Thursday game at the Colorado Avalanche may be in jeopardy.

Marcus Foligno, who was placed on the COVID -19 list earlier this week, will now be joined by Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson and captain Jared Spurgeon who tested positive Wednesday.

The team is now in quarantine and plans to run more tests on Thursday ahead of the 8 p.m. scheduled faceoff in Denver.

Michael Russo, who covers the Wild for The Athletic, posted Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, that "there's been definite talk tonight about putting Wild's season on hold for 4-5 games."

Earlier in the week, the New Jersey Devils paused operations and postponed at least three games through Saturday due to an outbreak on the team.

--Field Level Media