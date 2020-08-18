Mixed Martial Arts-Fighting future in doubt as Jones vacates UFC belt

STOCKHOLM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The fighting future of American Jon Jones is in doubt following his announcement on social media that he has vacated the UFC light heavyweight title following a public spat over pay with the fight promotion company.

Jones, whose only professional loss in 27 fights came by way of disqualification, has been the dominant force in the division for almost a decade, but bans for doping and issues outside the octagon have tarnished his otherwise stellar fighting record.

"Just got off the phone with the UFC, today I confirm that I'm vacating the light heavyweight championship. It's officially up for grabs," Jones wrote on Twitter, adding in a subsequent tweet that the promoter refused to renegotiate his pay.

Jones gave no indication as to what he plans to do next, tweeting only that "In good faith I will be staying in the (USADA) testing pool for probably the next half year or so. I'll continue to lift weights and train all the different martial arts." (Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)