MLB: 47 days without a positive COVID-19 test

There have been zero new positive COVID-19 cases among players for 47 consecutive days, Major League Baseball and the Players Association announced Friday.

A total of 5,026 samples were collected and tested during the Week of Oct. 8-14, including players and staff.

The total number of tests to date is 169,143, with 91 positive tests (57 players and 34 staff members). Twenty-one different teams have had at least one positive test during the monitoring phase.

Games currently are being played at two neutral locations. The Atlanta Braves have a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series in Arlington, Texas. The Tampa Bay Rays lead the Houston Astros 3-2 in the American League Championship Series in San Diego.

Both series continue on Friday.

The World Series is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Arlington.

