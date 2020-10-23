SEARCH
MLB: 54 days without a positive COVID-19 test

23 Oct 2020 / 23:44 H.

    There have been no new positive COVID-19 cases among players for 54 consecutive days, Major League Baseball and the Players Association announced Friday.

    A total of 3,597 samples were collected and tested from Oct. 16-22, including players and staff.

    The total number of tests to date is 172,740, with 91 positive tests (57 players and 34 staff members). Twenty-one different teams have had at least one positive test during the monitoring phase.

    The World Series resumes on Friday night with Game 3 in Arlington, Texas, between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1.

    --Field Level Media

